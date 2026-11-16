Sex predator nabbed after St. Augustine manhunt a week ago sexually assaulted his foster mom in 2019

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The man nabbed after a manhunt in St. Augustine last weekend had just been released from prison in August after a conviction in 2020 for strangling and sexually assaulting his foster mom when he was a teen.

Kendrick Newby, 24, is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and other crimes after allegedly trying to sexually assault a co-worker at knifepoint in a store bathroom on U.S. Route 1 North on November 7.

The woman escaped, Newby attempted to steal her car, and the suspect later fled on foot after cutting off an ankle monitor. A court ordered Newby wear the device after his release from prison in August for the earlier sexual assault conviction.

Court records show Newby plead guilty in 2020 for a sexual assault when he was 17 of a foster mother he strangled and assaulted in a closet.

After pleading guilty, Newby received a sentence of seven years followed by 10 years’ probation. He was released from prison in August, court records show.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick discussed the Newby case on Thursday during an unrelated press briefing on the arrests of 38 other sex offenders in St. Johns County.

“It’s almost like if you read his history, you knew he was going to repeat offend,” Hardwick said. “But we had a female who actually stood her ground. She fought her way out of this.”

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The report from Newby’s most recent arrest said he arrived at work November 7 with dilated pupils, and the victim believed he was “high.”

Hours later, while they were alone, Newby allegedly grabbed the woman, put her in a headlock, pushed her onto the ground, straddled her, and said he was going to sexually assault her, the report said.

He pulled out a knife and took her phone and keys and they later moved into a store bathroom. When he looked back through the store windows - apparently to see if anyone was coming - the woman escaped.

She ran out into a parking lot, and flagged down help from someone in a moving car.

He also left and tried to steal the woman’s car using her keys. Another person assisted by pulling Newby out of the car, and he escaped on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and began a search using helicopters and drones. After three hours, deputies observed Newby running. He disobeyed commands and jumped fences as he eluded police.

The report said deputies later caught him in a front yard and found a knife in his pants pocket.

Police said he acknowledged “putting her in a headlock and flipping her,” telling her to let him have sex with her, and following her into a bathroom.

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