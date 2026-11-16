The top half of the AP Top 25 poll was relatively stable for the first time in weeks, with the top nine ranked teams holding their slots. The shuffle starts at No. 10, where a surging Wake Forest landed for the first time in four years.

Coming off seven straight wins, the Demon Deacons’ one-spot promotion pushed Texas Tech down one rung despite the Red Raiders’ 52-27 win at Oklahoma State.

The chaos rippled further down the poll, after nine teams ranked between Nos. 13 and 25 lost over the weekend. Only one of those teams stayed put, and four dropped out of the rankings altogether.

Losses by Kentucky, Houston and Southern California allowed No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Oregon and No. 15 Boise State to move up, while losses by Mississippi and South Carolina made room for No. 16 Ohio State to jump five spots.

The Top 25 was released a day later than usual because the national air traffic ground stop pushed the Mississippi-Oklahoma game to Sunday.

AP Top 25 poll rankings

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Miami (Fla.)

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas Tech

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. Boise State

16. Ohio State

17. Kentucky

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. Louisville

22. Liberty

23. Florida

24. Memphis

25. Mississippi

___

Also receiving votes: Oklahoma, LSU, Duke, UTSA, New Mexico, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, North Dakota State, Wyoming, Air Force, Toledo, SMU, Auburn and Missouri.

Houston’s playoff chances take a hit

By MAURA CAREY

Four days after earning the highest CFP ranking in program history (No. 14), Houston’s playoff hopes took a significant blow with a 42-32 upset loss to Colorado.

The Buffaloes scored 28 unanswered points after trailing 20-7 late in the first half and had 466 yards of total offense, including 249 rushing yards.

“It’s a tough one. It’s a hard one. Very difficult,” Cougars coach Willie Fritz said after the game. “I told them all they can point the finger at me if they want, because we can point the finger all over the place.”

Houston is now 7-3 and an at-large bid or trip to the Big 12 championship seems improbable in a conference with Utah (10-0), Texas Tech (9-1) and BYU (8-2).

Back-to-back losses hurt LSU and Kentucky

By MARK LONG

Kentucky and LSU played their way out of the College Football Playoff with consecutive losses.

The No. 13 Wildcats and 24th-ranked Tigers suffered their third and fourth losses of the season, respectively, Saturday night in Southeastern Conference action.

Unranked Florida, one of the most up-and-down teams in the country, dealt Kentucky a second straight loss, 21-14 in Lexington. The Cats lost last week at Tennessee.

Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass with 3 seconds remaining, rallying No. 8 Texas to a 22-21 win against slightly favored LSU in Baton Rouge. The Tigers and coach Lane Kiffin lost to Alabama last week at home.

Those setbacks should be enough to knock Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC) and LSU (6-4, 3-4) out of CFP contention for good.

Miami and Wake Forest could be headed for a rematch

By MARK LONG

The ACC front-runners are closing in on the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, which would be their second meeting of the season. They played in mid-September, with the Hurricanes winning 33-20 in South Florida.

No. 5 Miami bounced back from a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame and handled Duke at home Saturday, tying a school record with its 11th consecutive ACC victory.

No. 11 Wake Forest, meanwhile, notched one of the more surprising wins of the season, thumping SMU 49-7 in Dallas as a slight underdog. It ended the Mustangs' 10-game winning streak at home and was the kind of lopsided outcome that should vault the Demon Deacons into the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.

A look at the Big Ten

By MAURA CAREY

UCLA is the front-runner in the Big Ten with a perfect 10-0 record, putting the Bruins in position to make a run at the conference title.

Indiana is also on pace for its second consecutive conference title game appearance in what will be the final edition of the Big Ten championship game. Indiana’s quest for another national championship also still has promise. Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson this week led the team to a 9-1 record with a 27-13 win over USC.

Meanwhile, an Ohio State team that has appeared in five of the last nine conference championship games – and won four of them – will very likely be on the outside looking in with a 7-3 record.

Texas boosts its CFP resume

Arch Manning threw three interceptions on Saturday night, but he showed up when it mattered. Manning hit Raleek Brown for a four-yard touchdown with three seconds left, leading the Longhorns to a 22-21 win over LSU.

It was the fifth ranked win of the season for the Longhorns, the most of any FBS team. Texas has promising chances of making the playoff, with the team sitting comfortably in the top 10 of both the AP Top 25 and the CFP rankings.

Both of the Longhorns’ losses this season came against unranked opponents. If Texas can avoid a trap against Arkansas and Texas A&M, it should earn a playoff spot with ease.

Ole Miss defends SEC’s scheduling decision

As public scrutiny led by Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny grew louder, Ole Miss insisted it did everything possible to avoid postponing Saturday’s football game in Norman.

“Like the rest of the nation, we faced unprecedented challenges with Friday’s ground stoppage,” a statement from Ole Miss Athletics read. “As we worked through the travel issues and uncertainty surrounding the situation in real time, the goal was always to fly to Norman Friday night and play the game Saturday.”

Ole Miss doubled down on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s remarks that the charter company could not accommodate a late Friday night departure after the stoppage was lifted.

And after all that, Ole Miss loses to Oklahoma

After plenty of off-field drama, it was Oklahoma that got the last word on Sunday with a 24-17 win against Ole Miss. The loss knocked Ole Miss to 6-4 and ended any hopes of the Rebels squeaking into the playoff – though that was already unlikely after their 42-7 loss to Georgia.

It was Oklahoma’s second consecutive ranked win and sixth overall win, making the Sooners officially bowl eligible.

“Victory Sunday,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “Proud of our guys. Man, what a display of fight and real toughness in guys that believed in each other and this opportunity. I loved how we dug in for each other today, kind of like we’ve done here all year even when things haven’t gone our way at times.”

Oklahoma AD Roger Denny blasts Ole Miss and the SEC

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny didn’t hold back his opinions on the rescheduling of Saturday’s game vs. Ole Miss.

He said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made the call over the Sooners’ “strong objection” and threatened Oklahoma with a forfeit if it did not agree to Sunday’s move.

The athletic director said on the Sooner Scoop podcast that Oklahoma began hearing from state highway patrol and local police as early as 9 p.m. on Friday that Ole Miss had said the game would be pushed to Sunday.

“It’s inexplicable. I can’t wrap my mind around the fact that they can’t find a way to get here, and my concern is the level at which they were pushed to find a way to get here,” he said.

FAA ground stop sends teams scrambling

Major sporting events slowly returned to normal Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several hours a day earlier, disrupting travel plans for professional and college teams across the country.

Most college football teams playing Saturday travel the day before kickoff, and a number of games were delayed by hours to give visiting programs more time to arrive and prepare. No. 2 Utah’s game at No. 22 Arizona was pushed back three hours, as was Arizona State’s game at Central Florida.

Other teams, like Auburn, opted to take charter buses. One way or another, most teams found a solution.

There was, of course, one major exception: the No. 19 Mississippi game at Oklahoma was postponed to 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

UCLA and Utah remain unbeaten

No. 2 Utah and No. 4 UCLA put their perfect seasons at risk this weekend, and both managed to keep their undefeated streaks alive. But it wasn’t a walk in the park for either team.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach dodged an injury scare while leading the Bruins to a rainy 22-14 victory against Illinois. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier found Creed Whittemore for a 70-yard touchdown with 2:35 remaining against No. 22 Arizona, but it was Jackson Benee’s pass breakup that ultimately sealed the deal in the Utes’ 40-39 win.

Who decides the rankings?

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP Top 25 voters are writers and broadcasters who cover college football.

AP employees do not vote, but they do choose the voters, and they seek wide representation from all over the country. This season, there are 69 voters.

The focus begins with voter representation in states with a Bowl Subdivision school, and the total number of voters from each state increases with the number of FBS teams. There are also spots reserved for national voters.

The AP allows broad latitude for voters to determine their rankings. They are urged to base their votes on performance, not reputation or preseason speculation (except, of course, for the always provocative preseason poll); to avoid regional bias, for or against; to pay attention to head-to-head results; and to make significant changes if desired.

Another easy win for No. 1 Georgia

By MAURA CAREY

A ranked opponent has proven to be a manageable task for the top-ranked Bulldogs this season, and the team cruised to a 48-21 win against Mizzou (No. 22 CFP) on Saturday.

Georgia got off to another hot start, going on a 31-0 run in the first 1 1/2 quarters. Two of those touchdowns belonged to running back Nate Frazier, who finished the outing with 72 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In Isiah Canion’s first game since September, the Georgia Tech transfer proved to be another deep threat for the Bulldogs, finishing the outing with 63 receiving yards and a touchdown.

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