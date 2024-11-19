‘She needed a motive:’ Affidavit reveals new details about the death of local father Chad Mullen

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — According to a new affidavit, the woman accused of killing Chad Mullen and burying his body, is accusing him of sex crimes.

On Monday, Acton News Jax also learned a grand jury indicted Caylen Deller of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and failure to report a death in connection with killing Mullen.

Holli Mullen had strong words for the woman accused of killing her father.

“I think Caylen is a sociopath, and a psychopath, and a liar, and a murder,” Mullen’s daughter, Holli Mullen said.

New court documents show Deller told several witnesses Mullen was sexually assaulting her child.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Holli said she refuses to believe the accusations Deller made against her Mullen.

“I think she needed a motive and she said that,” Holli said. “My dad is a lot of things but he’s not a child abuser.”

She said he would never hurt a child.

“He was the best dad ever, he was just so happy and he loved so hard,” Holli said.

The affidavit also said a child may have witnessed the homicide, describing the shooting by pointing to their chest three times.

Investigators found Mullen died from several gunshot wounds to his chest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“She’s sick,” Holli said.

Mullen disappeared in September. Investigators said his phone was last pinged in San Mateo at Stormy Stables – which Deller owned.

The affidavit said Deller’s accomplice, Tina Lee-Ellis, helped dispose his body at a farm she used to work at in Hastings. It said his remains were found “tied up with various types of cordage and ratchet straps, including what appeared to be a lasso rope.”

“It’s just unimaginable, unbelievable that you already killed him, but putting in the effort to go and dispose of the body to crazy extents,” Holli said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Holli said she just wants the truth to come out. She’s grateful for the witnesses who finally spoke up.

“The more details that come out, it’s just like it just gets more heartbreaking every day,” Holli said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.