‘She’s a criminal:’ as woman charged in Chad Mullen case murder seeks bond

Family members of a Putnam County father are frustrated after one of the women charged in his murder is seeking bond.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Tina Lee-Ellis is accused of helping hide Chad Mullen’s body after he was killed. She will face a judge tomorrow morning.

Family members said it was already a difficult holiday without their loved one even more so now because of tomorrow’s bond hearing.

Daughter, Holli Mullen said it is a slap in the face after a devastating holiday without her father. She fears that if Tina Lee-Ellis posts bail, it will severely damage the murder investigation that is still ongoing.

“She doesn’t deserve to go out and spend the holidays with her family when I can’t because of something she was a part of,” said Holli.

Tina Lee-Ellis is charged with accessory to murder after she is accused of helping bury 53-year-old Chad Mullen in a shallow grave in Hastings.

Tomorrow, she is seeking bail after being behind bars for less than one month.

“She has a long criminal past and she’s just a danger. I wouldn’t want to be a Palatka resident and have her living on my street,” said Carrie Smith, Chad Mullen’s close friend.

Carrie Smith believes the murder investigation is still in its early steps and there is still more to learn about Tina’s involvement- like that Chad was buried on the same farm that Tina Lee-Ellis worked at.

Both said their family and many other community members will attend the hearing and testify against a possible bond of Lee-Ellis.

Holli Mullen said she hopes the courts make the right decision by keeping her in jail.

Co-defendant Caylen Deller, Chad Mullen’s ex-girlfriend, is facing first-degree murder charges. She is expected to be in court again on January 9th.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.