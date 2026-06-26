Shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town followed physical fight, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Thursday evening in the New Town neighborhood following a physical altercation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the intersection of Windle Street and Tyler Street just before 7:30 p.m. after reports of an adult male being shot. There, JSO says they found a man in his mid-30s with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

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The sheriff’s office said family members took the victim to a local hospital, where his injuries were listed as non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the victim and other individuals were involved in a physical altercation when an unknown person in a white Dodge Charger displayed a rifle and fired multiple shots toward the victim, striking him once.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

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Crime scene detectives are processing the scene for evidence, and detectives with the Robbery and Violent Crime Unit are interviewing witnesses, searching for surveillance footage and following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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