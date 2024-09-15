Local

Sip & Stroll returns

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Sip & Stroll (Downtown Vision, Inc.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Third Thursday Sip & Stroll is returning to downtown Jacksonville.

Starting Sept. 19, the event will resume on the Southbank Riverwalk from 5 to 8 p.m.

You can enjoy live music, food, and plenty of activities.

The return means a lineup of culture-focused programming. Downtown Vision, Inc. is teaming up with Rio Latino, Jax Caribbe, and Jax Filipinos.

You can also stick around for silent disco after Sip & Stroll.

