Skeletal remains of 2 people found under Sidney Lanier Bridge, Brunswick police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Skeletal remains of two people have been found under the Sidney Lanier Bridge, the Brunswick Police Department confirmed Friday.

The remains were first located Thursday afternoon, according to BPD.

Some neighbors were unsettled by the discovery.

“That’s very scary to know that that could happen out here,” Brunswick resident Denise Jarvis said.

BPD said in a Facebook post its Marine Patrol and Criminal Investigations divisions responded, along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The Glynn County Coroner told Action News Jax that the bodies were found under a pillar closest to the northside of the bridge, which can only be accessed by water.

BPD said the two people found had likely been there for months and “were dressed in cold weather clothing.”

One of the people was wearing a black coat with pink fur lining on the sleeves and interior.

The other person was wearing a gray fleece zip-up jacket and gray jogging pants.

BPD said “the second individual also had a tattoo containing butterflies on their left hand.”

The coroner said the bodies were severely decomposed.

Their identities are not confirmed at this time, and their relationship to each other is not yet known.

The remains have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsies, which are currently scheduled for Tuesday, the Glynn County Coroner said.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact BPD Detective Melissa Howell at (912) 279-2606.

