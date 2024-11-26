Small Business Saturday in Jacksonville to feature 904 Pop Up Holiday Market, fashion show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 904 Pop Up Holiday Market & Fashion show is coming to Deerwood Castle, 7601 Centurion Pkwy, Jacksonville, on Saturday. Attendees can enjoy a day of shopping, dining, and fashion while celebrating Small Business Saturday.

The event will feature 100 local vendors along with food trucks and a fashion show with 20 designers. Deerwood Castle also houses an exotic sports car museum.

