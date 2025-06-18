Local

Small businesses in this resiliency program could get $5K in relief funding after a hurricane

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Floridians make preparations in advance of Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene preps CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Workers place plywood over the windows of a business before the arrival of Hurricane Helene on September 25, 2024, in Clearwater, Florida. Hurricane Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is reminding small business owners about a way to prepare for potential storm damage this Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The Chamber’s Small Business Readiness for Resiliency Program (R4R), in partnership with FedEx, encourages preparedness and offers $5,000 in relief funding to participants impacted by disaster.

Participating small businesses are required to complete a checklist of preparedness steps and register to be eligible for the funding. It will be made available in case of a federal disaster declaration in the area.

“While most small businesses (94%) believe they’re ready for disasters, few (26%) have taken concrete steps to prepare. This gap poses significant risks not just to individual businesses, but to the economic stability of our communities," said U.S. Chamber Foundation Spokesperson Joseph Davis.

To sign up and learn more about the program, small businesses can click here.

