The Social Security number of every American may have been stolen in Florida company data breach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Social Security number of every American may have been stolen in a huge computer hack, and a Florida company is at the center of it.

The L.A. Times reported a hacking group said it stole the data and put nearly three billion individual records for sale on the dark web.

It was stolen from a company called “National Public Data” out of Coral Springs, Florida. Those records are from the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

It includes a person’s full name, address, date of birth, phone numbers, and for U.S. citizens, your Social Security number.

“We give people tips to protect themselves, but at the end of the day is this a losing battle?,” cyber security expert Craig Agranoff said. “Unfortunately, it is a losing battle, because the hackers are a lot smarter than us and these could be 14-year-old kids in some foreign land just having fun.”

National Public Data has not formally notified people about the data breach.

