Sony to increase price of PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal

Sony announced that, starting in April, it will increase the price of its PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal.

In a blog post, Sony said, "We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide."

Starting April 2, the PS5 will go from $549.99 to $649.99, the PS5 Digital Edition will go from $499.99 to $599.99, and the more powerful PS5 Pro will go from $749.99 to $899.99. The PlayStation Portal will see its price jump up from $199.99 to $249.99

This is the second time the PlayStation 5 has seen a price increase in its life cycle. The console’s price in the U.S. went up by $50 in August 2025 due to tariffs. The PlayStation 5 was released in November 2020 with a starting price of $499.99.

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