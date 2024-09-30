Southbound Buckman Bridge shut down due to police activity, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Buckman Bridge southbound is being shut down due to police activity.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol will shut down the Interstate 295 bridge southbound at Roosevelt Boulevard.

At first, JSO said it would be shutting down two lanes southbound, but then it said all southbound lanes would be closed.

Action News Jax will continue to share updates as they become available.

