JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local communities throughout Florida will likely have to wait months before learning what state leaders might do in response to the passage of Amendment 3.

Florida’s new legislative leaders dismissed Governor Ron DeSantis’ call for a special session to implement Amendment 3 before the end of his term in January during this week’s organizational session.

DeSantis had called on lawmakers to pass state funding to help rural counties make up lost revenues and to place restrictions on local governments to prevent them from raising fees and taxes.

While Florida’s new House Speaker Sam Garrison (R-Fleming Island) said he disagreed with the Governor on holding a special session, he also said the legislature needs to consider funding to help local needs and ways to prevent the tax cut from becoming a tax shift.

“And again, that’s gonna take time because it affects Dixie County a heck of a lot different than it does Dade,” said Garrison.

Local officials, Action News Jax asked, seemed indifferent to a special session versus waiting for the regular session in March.

Nassau County Commission Chair Alyson McCullough (R-District 4) told us in a statement the county “relies on clear statutory guidance for its local budgeting and planning process”.

But she also said the county supports the legislature’s timeline for addressing Amendment 3 implementation.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s Office said it’s actively working with city officials to prepare for next year’s budget in light of Amendment 3’s passage.

“This is all to support our efforts to submit a balanced budget next July that will continue to fund the priorities that we’ve invested in the past four years,” said a spokesperson for the mayor’s office in an emailed statement. “Public safety services will not be reduced, while there may be lower service levels for non-public safety services.”

However, Jacksonville City Councilmember Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) said he wants to see cuts made now - with or without guidance from state leaders.

“And if the state legislature comes to our aid, that’s great, but I wouldn’t count on it,” said Salem.

Salem noted auditors are now projecting a $78 million shortfall in next year’s city budget, even before factoring in the $200 million revenue reduction Amendment 3 is expected to cause.

Given that fact, he argued any savings that can be found now will ease the hit next October.

“Let me give you an example. We owe approximately 70 to 80 million dollars in completion grants on economic development projects that we’ve already passed by the council over the last two to three years,” said Salem. ”Any cuts we made we could apply to those completion grants, and that’s one way of getting ahead of the game.”

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