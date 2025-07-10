Sporting JAX adds former UF defender to inaugurual roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville adds another defender to its inaugural roster. Julia Lester joins the team on loan from the NWSL team, Seattle Reign FC, through the end of 2025.

The Tampa-native played college soccer at the University of Florida where she was named SEC All-Freshman, first team All-SEC, and All-Southeast Region. Lester started her professional career overseas at Cypriot club Apollon Ladies F.C, where she was named the league’s “Best XI” in 2021. She then returned to the States in 2022 to join the NWSL team, Racing Louisville. In 2024, Lester was a part of a three-team trade to send the defender to Seattle Reign F.C. Since debuting in the NWSL, Lester made 38 appearances and 32 starts.

Sporting JAX adds defender Julia Lester (Courtesy of Sporting Club Jacksonville) (Sporting Club Jacksonville)

“Julia is a fierce competitor who brings composure and versatility to our backline,” says Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. “She’s the kind of player who elevates everyone around her, and we welcome her back home to Florida as we build something special in Jacksonville. Her presence will anchor our defense and provide the stability and grit we need to compete from day one.”

Earlier this week, Sporting JAX held its first-ever training camp as it prepares to make its debut in the Gainbridge Super League. The club will host two preseason friendlies at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. The first will be against Scottish Women’s Premier League champions, Hibernian FC Women, on August 2. The second will be against Wrexham AFC Women on August 10.

The club will make its regular season debut against DC Power FC on August 23 at Hodges Stadium. Tickets for these games are on sale now.

