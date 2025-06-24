Sporting JAX announce International Women’s Soccer Series, facing Wrexham AFC and Hibernian FC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville will participate in two international preseason matches as part of the inaugural International Women’s Soccer Series.

On August 2, Sporting JAX will welcome reigning Scottish Women’s Premier League champions, Hibernian FC Women, to UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

“This preseason series of matches is not just about preparing to compete; it’s about honoring our roots and stepping onto the global stage,” says Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “Hosting Hibernian FC Women is especially meaningful as we pay tribute to the late Ron Gordon, a beloved friend, mentor, and one of our founding investors. Ron’s leadership revitalized Hibs and helped bring Sporting JAX to life. This match is dedicated to him and the Gordon family.”

On August 10, Sporting JAX will host Wrexham AFC Women, the Welsh club owned by “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor Rob McElhenney. Wrexham’s story gained notoriety thanks to the popular FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.”

“We’re also thrilled to welcome Wrexham AFC Women to the First Coast, a club whose story has captured hearts and headlines around the world,” says Livingstone. “Their story has ignited incredible energy for the sport and introduced new fans to the women’s game, especially here in the U.S. They’re the perfect preseason opponent as we introduce Jacksonville’s first professional women’s sports team to the community and world.”

Sporting JAX says both matches are part of Sporting JAX’s 16-game season ticket package, along with 14 regular season home games. Fans who already bought season tickets will automatically receive tickets to the games. Single-game tickets for the two international friendlies are on sale now. Fans can also purchase a combined two-game “Euro Pack.”

© 2023 Cox Media Group