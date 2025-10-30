Sporting JAX announces professional men’s team coming in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the women’s inaugural season underway, Sporting Club Jacksonville announced it will field a men’s soccer team that will compete in the USL Championship league starting in March 2026. The team will play 18 home matches at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.

“This is a landmark moment for our city, our fans and our community,” says Steve Livingstone, the President and CEO of Sporting JAX. The USL Championship provides an exceptional platform to showcase world-class soccer, and Hodges Stadium will be the heart of this new era – one that unites fans and proudly represents the First Coast. We’re proud to bring high-level men’s professional soccer back to Jacksonville.”

“The University of North Florida is proud to host Sporting JAX as it makes its debut in the USL Championship,” says UNF Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Nick Morrow. “UNF and Hodges Stadium have a rich history with professional soccer, and we look forward to welcoming Sporting JAX fans and the Jacksonville community to our beautiful campus.”

Fans can secure their spot for the men’s first season with a $25 season ticket deposit, which includes two tickets to any home game for the women’s team, who are currently tied for third in the Gainbridge Super League.

Fans can learn more about tickets for the men’s team on the Sporting JAX website.

