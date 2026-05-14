Sporting JAX men’s match pushed back due to possible women’s final

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville says its men’s team’s home game against Brooklyn FC is being pushed back a day. The club announced the match, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 30, will now take place on Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m., due to the women’s team possibly hosting the Gainbridge Super League final.

Sporting JAX’s women’s team currently sits atop the standings with 53 points, followed by Lexington SC with 50. Their final game of the regular season will be Saturday, May 16, against Carolina Ascent FC. While they don’t know their opponent yet, Sporting JAX’s women’s team will host their semifinal match on Sunday, May 24, at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

You can find tickets for both men’s and women’s teams on the Sporting JAX website.

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