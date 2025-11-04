Sporting JAX names first head coach for men’s team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Another Liam is coming to coach in Jacksonville. Sporting Club Jacksonville names Liam Fox as the club’s first head coach for the men’s team. Last week, the organization announced that the men’s team will be competing in the USL Championship league in March 2026.

Fox has previously coached for Heart of Midlothian F.C. and Dundee United F.C. in the Scottish Premiership league.

Sporting JAX names Liam Fox as the first head coach for the men's team (Sporting Club Jacksonville)

“Liam is a tremendous addition to Sporting Club Jacksonville,” says Sporting Jax’s Head of Soccer, Mark Warburton. “He’s a coach who understands the modern game and the importance of developing a clear, positive identity on and off the pitch. His energy, his communication with players, and his commitment to attacking soccer make him the ideal leader to launch our USL Championship journey. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Jacksonville.”

“This is a special opportunity to build something from the ground up,” says Fox. “I’ve always believed soccer should be about ambition, creativity, and connection with your teammates, your fans, and your community. I’m excited to bring that spirit to Sporting JAX and to make Hodges Stadium a place where people love coming to watch soccer.”

“Liam’s experience, values, and coaching philosophy perfectly match our vision for Sporting JAX,” says President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “He’s passionate about player development and delivering a style of soccer that our fans will enjoy. This is a major step forward for our men’s team and for professional soccer in Northeast Florida.”

Sporting JAX expects Fox to join the team in the coming weeks, pending visa approval.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group