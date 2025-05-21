Sporting JAX signs first players ahead of Super League debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — United Soccer League expansion franchise Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the signing of its first two players ahead of its Gainsbridge Super League debut, Georgia Brown and Ashlyn Puerta.

“These exceptional players set the tone for the type of team we want to be – competitive, disciplined, and proud to represent Jacksonville,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. “We’re building something special for this club and this community. Each of these players brings leadership, a relentless work ethic, and a genuine commitment to the game.”

Georgia Brown is a center-back from Highworth, England who was a star at the University of South Florida, where she set a school record by scoring four goals in a game. Brown earned First Team All-AAC honors in 2024 and was a two-time Academic All-American. Last season, Brown was named USL W League Defender of the Year with Florida Elite and led the team to a number-one ranking.

Ashlyn Puerta becomes one of the first two players to sign with Sporting JAX (Courtesy of Sporting JAX)

Ashlyn Puerta is a midfielder/forward from San Diego, CA who has been involved with the U.S. women’s youth pool since she was 14. Puerta played in all 21 games during her freshman year at Florida State University, where she scored four goals and five assists. The 18-year-old Puerta was a member of the U.S. Youth U-15 national team that won the CONCACAF Championship in 2022 and has been selected for the 2025 CONCACAF Championship U.S. Women’s National U-20 Team.

Ashlyn Puerta (left) and Georgia Brown (right) become the first two players to sign with Sporting JAX (Courtesy of Sporting JAX)

The home opener for the Sporting Jax pro team will be Saturday, August 23 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium against DC Power FC. Season tickets and group ticket deposits are now on sale. Fans can receive a complimentary inaugural scarf, while supplies last.

