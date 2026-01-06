Sporting JAX signs three Premier League academy players to men’s team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced that three more players will be joining the club’s inaugural roster. Sporting JAX signed midfielder Jordan Rossiter, winger/midfielder Kieran Sadlier, and midfielder Rafferty Pedder, with each player having experience in the English Premier League academy system.

“This next group brings a wave of excitement,” says Head Coach Liam Fox. “All three have spent time learning under top development systems in the United Kingdom, and we’re excited to see them bring that experience into the USL Championship.”

“When you look at the paths these players have taken, it’s impressive,” says Head of Soccer Mark Warburton. “It’s now our job to use that development and experience to help us produce results in Jacksonville.”

Jordan Rossiter signed with Liverpool FC in 2013, where he trained in the club’s academy program before signing with Scottish Premiership club Rangers FC in 2016. Rossiter played for Fleetwood Town, Bristol Rovers, and Waterford FC before coming to Sporting JAX. “The opportunity that Sporting JAX presents excites me,” says Rossiter. “This is a unique project to be part of, and with figures like Mark Warburton involved, I’m looking forward to lacing up for the club this season.”

Kieran Sadlier played for the U18 and U21 teams for West Ham United before signing with St. Mirren in 2015. Sadlier has played for several clubs in his over-decade-long career, including Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers, and, more recently, Wycombe Wanderers. “This will definitely be a change of scenery for me,” says Sadlier. “Playing in the United States will be different, but I’m excited to be part of something new and to help grow soccer in the Jacksonville community.”

Rafferty Pedder previously played in the U18 and U23 teams of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. After playing with Queens Park Rangers U21 team and Oxford City, Pedder came across the pond to play for MLS NEXT Pro team Tacoma Defiance. “This opportunity is shaping up to be fun,” says Pedder. “The league and the club create something that really draws both players and fans in.”

These latest signings bring the men’s team’s inaugural roster to eight players. The club first signed Dida Armstrong and Luc Granitur in mid-December. Days later, the team added Brem Soumaoro, Edgardo Rito, and Harvey Neville to the squad.

Sporting JAX men’s team will make its professional debut in the USL Championship on March 7 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

