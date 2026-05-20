Sporting JAX’s Ashlyn Puerta named “Golden Playmaker”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced midfielder Ashlyn Puerta has been named the Gainbridge Super League’s Golden Playmaker for the 2025-26 season. The award is presented to the player who records the most assists in the regular season.

In her first professional season, Puerta had seven assists along with 12 goals. Sporting JAX teammates Sophia Boman, Meg Hughes, and Paige Kenton tied Puerta in assists; however, the club says in the event of a tie, the award is determined by assists per minute.

,“I am very honored and grateful to receive the Golden Playmaker award. First and foremost, I give all glory and honor to God, who makes all things possible,” said Puerta. “I’m so thankful to be part of such an incredible group of players, coaches and staff. We accomplished so much in our first year, and I look forward to achieving even more this postseason and next season. Finally, thank you to my family for always supporting and encouraging me no matter what. I love you all very much.”

“Ashlyn has been exceptional for us all season,” Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam said. “Her creativity, vision, and ability to impact games consistently helped drive our success this year. What makes her even more special is the way she elevates the players around her. This recognition is very well deserved.”

Sporting JAX is set to host its first playoff game on Sunday, May 24, at UNF’s Hodges Stadium against Carolina Ascent FC.

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