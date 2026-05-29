Sporting JAX’s Ashlyn Puerta named Player and Young Player of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting JAX midfielder Ashlyn Puerta is adding two more trophies to her trophy case. The Gainbridge Super League announced Puerta has been named the Gainbridge Super League Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year. Puerta scored 12 goals and tallied seven assists in her first professional season. Last week, Puerta was awarded the Golden Playmaker of the Year.

READ: Sporting JAX’s Ashlyn Puerta named “Golden Playmaker”

“I am very grateful and honored to receive these awards,” said Puerta. “Most importantly, I want to give all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without Him, none of this would be possible. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for making our inaugural season unforgettable.” Puerta later added, “It is so much easier to play and enjoy the game when you are doing it with people you care so much for. And to my family and friends who have supported me all this season, and throughout my entire career so far, thank you very much. I would not be here without your support, encouragement, and love. I love you all so much!”

Puerta was called up for international play with the U.S. U-19 women’s team in February and in May, where she appeared in three games and started in two. During her time with the U-19 team, she scored one goal and had one assist.

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