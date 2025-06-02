Local

SPOTLIGHT: Dance, rock, Sharks and Jumbo Shrimp this week

By Rich Jones
Barenaked Ladies - St. Augustine
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The first full week of June is full of events for any age including several days of dance, rock music, the Jumbo Shrimp and Sharks football.

June 2 - June 22: Salt Run and the Sea Exhibit at The Beaches Museum.

Here is a full rundown of events by day/venue:

Monday, June 2:

Bravo Dance - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder The Brotherhood of Rock Tour 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Tuesday, June 3:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Sporting Jax Women’s USL vs. Brevard Riptide SC - 4:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Dispatch with special guests John Butler (with Band), G. Love & Special Sauce, & Donavon Frankenreiter - 5:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 4:

Jacksonville Rock Orchestra Summer Concert Series | The Music of Led Zeppelin - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Barenaked Ladies - Last Summer On Earth Tour with special guests Guster & Fastball - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

TURNOVER - 10 Years of Peripheral Vision - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Thursday, June 5:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Happy Together Tour 2025 - The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, Little Anthony, The Vogues, The Cowsill, & Gary Puckett - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, June 6:

Jax Symphony: Gershwin & Copland - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Old Dominion - How Good Is That World Tour With ERNEST & Special Guest Redferrin - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Saturday, June 7:

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Philippine Independence Day / First Saturday Brews - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Mary Pauline Dance Conservatory 32nd Annual Recital - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

IKonic - A Fusion of Pink, Arts and Culture - 7:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Armada FC vs. FC Prime - 3:00 pm - 1859 King Road

Nancy Dance - Belle’s Enchanted Storybook Adventure - 2:30 pm and 6:15 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Gershwin & Copland - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Arizona Rattlers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, June 8:

Premier Bride Expo - 1:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Centre of the Arts: 28th Anniversary Concert & Gala - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Pop-Out: Black Music Month Concert Series - 5:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

Asbury Arts Center Recital - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Nancy Dance - Beauty & the Beast and A Celebration of 40 Years - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!