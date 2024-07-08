Local

SPOTLIGHT: Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament begins this week

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament Sun rises over Jim King Park & Sisters Creek. (Photo credit: City of Jacksonville - Government)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — The 44th annual Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament returns to Sisters Creek with a series of events July 10 - 20. Learn more and see the full schedule here.

Monday, July 8:

The Doobie Brothers with special guest The Robert Cray Band - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Tuesday, July 9:

Alice Rocks Wonderland - Free Summer Theatre - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, July 11:

Untold Stories - Summer - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, July 12:

Jurassic Quest - 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! with Joe Samba - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Queens of R&B - XSCAPE & SWV with special guests Mya, Total & 702 - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater


Saturday, July 13:

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Green Bay Blizzards - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena


Sunday, July 14:

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center




Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!