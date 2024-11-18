SPOTLIGHT: Jelly Roll, Floyd Nation, and Nights of Lights highlight this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Nights of Lights begins with “Light-Up Night!” on Saturday, November 23, shortly after 6:30 p.m., when Historic Downtown St. Augustine lights up with millions of twinkling white lights for the start of the annual Nights of Lights holiday display.
Wednesday, November 20:
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Black Violin - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, November 22:
Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
WasabiCon 2024 - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Alexei Plays Dvorak - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Pretty Lights Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Cold Case Live - How to Solve a Murder - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Bonnie Raitt - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Saturday, November 23:
Nights of Lights 2024 - 2025 - starts at 6:30 pm - Downtown St. Augustine
WasabiCon 2024 - 10:00 am - 7:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Pretty Lights Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jax Symphony: Alexei Plays Dvorak - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Floyd Nation - Experience Pink Floyd - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, November 24:
Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play - 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre
WasabiCon 2024 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Big Band Holiday - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Pretty Lights Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre