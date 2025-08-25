Spotlight: Labor Day weekend features music, arts, baseball, more

Jacksonville, Fl — The final weekend of August has arrived and, as the season winds down, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Rochester Red Wings in a Tuesday - Sunday series.

There are several art markets and other opportunities for shopping local. And innovators will gather midweek at the Jacksonville Disrupt IT conference at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Tuesday, August 26:

Caamp Supported by Fruition & Ona - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre





Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, August 27:

Wednesday Pier Farmers Market - 8:00 am - 12:30 pm - St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park

Disrupt IT innovation conference - 8:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, August 28:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Free concerts in the Plaza - 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Plaza de la Constitución

Friday, August 29:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Bop To The Top - 7:30 pm - FIVE

Saturday, August 30:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Farmers Market - 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Bingo Loco at Decca Live - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Alkaline Trio - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Sullivan King at DECCA LIVE - 10:00 pm





Tunes & Blooms: Blues, Jazz & Southern Rock - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens





Sunday, August 31:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Umphrey’s Mcgee - Cruising Altitude 2025 Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre





State of Emergency: Lil Poppa and Friends - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

3BALLMTY at Decca Live - 7:00 pm

