Spy cam expert warns of hidden cameras in private homes after Jacksonville arrest

A spy cam expert is raising awareness about hidden cameras after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for allegedly installing them in a woman’s house and secretly recording her.

Flicker Thomas, a former spy cam business owner, shared his knowledge about the covert devices. He explained that cameras can be hidden in plain sight.

“The camera can be inside a smoke detector or just about anything—virtually anything. I have cameras right now. I could put a camera in anything you want,” Thomas said.

Having run a business where he installed both small and large cameras in everyday items, Thomas is well-versed in the potential for misuse. He revealed that he had hidden cameras in items like ties and buttons. However, upon learning about the accusations against John Torrence, who was arrested by JSO for allegedly placing cameras in the woman’s home, Thomas expressed concern.

The victim in this case discovered the hidden cameras after Torrence accidentally left his phone behind. When she checked the phone, she found active recordings, including one in her bedroom and another in her living room. Disturbingly, she also found video footage of herself in compromising situations.

Thomas pointed out that while hidden cameras are often found in places like Airbnbs or rental properties, it’s much rarer to find them in private homes unless placed there by the homeowner or someone with malicious intent.

“The thing about hidden cameras is usually they’re found in places like Airbnbs. It’s rare to find them in a private home unless it’s done by the owner or someone with malicious intent,” Thomas explained.

When confronted by the victim, Torrence allegedly admitted to being “obsessed with her.”

For those concerned about the possibility of hidden cameras in their own homes, hotels, or rental properties, Thomas demonstrated methods for detecting them. One tip involved using a TV remote held up to a phone’s camera lens to detect infrared light, which could reveal the presence of hidden cameras.

“Shine it around the room, and when you see infrared light, follow it to its source, and you’ll find the camera,” Thomas said.

He also suggested turning off the lights in the room and using a flashlight to look for lens reflections from different angles.

Additionally, Thomas advised people to stay alert for suspicious holes or tiny black spots that could indicate the presence of a pinhole camera.

Action News Jax attempted to speak with Torrence at his home, but no one answered the door. Torrence has been charged with digital voyeurism and is currently out on bond.

