St. Augustine Beach cancels Night Market

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Beach has canceled its Night Market that was scheduled for July 25 at Pier Park.

This decision was made due to concerns over limited parking and the high volume of summer visitors, which could affect the event’s safety and organization, city officials stated in a social media post.

After reviewing event logistics, city officials determined that the combination of limited parking and the high volume of summer visitors would make it difficult for vendors to safely access the site and complete their setup.

These conditions were identified as potential impacts on the safety and organization of the market.

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