St. Augustine holding meeting for Vision Plan Update

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine and the Northeast Florida Regional Council are holding a meeting to discuss the Vision Plan Update.

The meeting will include three citizen boards: the Planning & Zoning Board (PZB), the Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB), and the Corridor Review Committee (CRC).

The meeting agenda includes a discussion of potential changes to the land development code addressing flood prevention.

You can take the online public input survey until Dec. 22.

The final adoption of an updated Vision Plan will take place in Jan. 2025.

The meeting is happening on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. in The Alcazar Room of City Hall.

