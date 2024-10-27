St. Augustine non-profit looking to end senior hunger one bag of produce at a time

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — For M.J. Bouchard, having to dime and penny for groceries at the end of every month is no unfamiliar feeling, but a feeling that she says no senior should have to go through.

“With the low income, you’re really trying to get by. We all work for many years, we should have that respect back to us,” Bouchard explained. “It’s a huge issue also not only for me but for all seniors as well.”

Saturday morning, the St. Augustine non-profit organization Pie in the Sky continued its battles to fight senior hunger with its 15th annual “Peace in the Park” event, raising funds and awareness for an issue that’s touched so many in the community.

“Last year we purchased and delivered 85 tons of fresh produce [to seniors in need,]” explained Pie in the Sky founder Malea Guiriba. “They’re often called the hidden hungry because it’s hard for seniors to ask for help.”

Delivering one bag of fresh produce at a time to a senior in need, Pie in the Sky is looking to drive home one clear message: peace and compassion through food for all.

“Having that produce, having that connection with our volunteers, keeps them out of the hospital, out of long-term assisted living, and allows them to age in a place with dignity and compassion,” Guiriba added.

For those either in need or looking to get involved, you can find more info by clicking the link here.

