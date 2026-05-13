St. Johns Beach Cleanup for Turtle Season

St. Johns County — St. Johns County’s Solid Waste Division will host the 23rd Annual Turtletown USA Beach Cleanup Saturday, May 16 from 8am to 11am. Members of the community are invited to volunteer to help remove as much litter and debris from local beaches for sea turtle nesting season.

This annual cleanup is part of St. Johns County’s Get Hooked anti-litter initiative. Get Hooked supports ongoing efforts to protect sea turtles and their nesting habitats along St. Johns County beaches. Removing debris from the shoreline helps create a cleaner, safer environment for nesting sea turtles and hatchlings.

“We want to make our beaches as turtle-friendly as possible,” said Sloane Stephens, Coastal Management Project Manager for St. Johns County.

No pre-registration is required. Volunteers may participate at any of the following cleanup locations:

Vilano Beach - 2750 Anahma Drive, St. Augustine

10th Street Beach Access - 510 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine

Crescent Beach - 6930 A1A South, St. Augustine

Cleanup supplies are provided along with community service forms. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own sunscreen, water, sunglasses, and closed-toe shoes. All ages are welcome and participation is free.

Now in its 23rd year, the Turtletown USA Beach Cleanup has grown into a longstanding St. Johns County tradition that brings together volunteers of all ages in support of cleaner beaches, healthier coastal habitats, and environmental stewardship. For more than two decades, community members have gathered each spring ahead of sea turtle nesting season to help protect one of the County’s most important natural resources. Events like this directly support the St. Johns County Strategic Plan priorities of Enhance Conservation and Community Well-Being.

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