St. Johns County celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month throughout September with a special discount campaign featuring local businesses across St. Johns County. This initiative reaffirms the library’s commitment to building stronger, more connected communities by offering valuable resources to all County residents.

“There are endless possibilities with a library card,” said Debra Rhodes Gibson, SJCPLS Director. “Whether you’re a student or a business owner, our library staff can help you. We aim to build community and sustain relationships by keeping our patrons’ needs top of mind. We have something for everyone at every branch or through our online services. And your library card can unlock all of it.”

To further demonstrate this role, SJCPLS is bringing back the “Community Connections” discount program. First launched in 2024 with 34 partners, the returning initiative now connects over 60 local businesses with the community, offering exclusive discounts to library cardholders throughout September. To take part, simply show your new or existing library card at participating businesses across St. Johns County to unlock special deals. A complete list of partners and deals offered can be viewed at https://sjcpls.org/library-card-sign-up-month.

September as Library Card Sign-up Month in St. Johns County September is Library Card Sign-up Month in St. Johns County. Photo: St. Johns County

Getting a library card is quick, easy, and free for all St. Johns County residents. With an SJCPLS library card, patrons gain access to bestsellers, DVDs, audiobooks, CDs, and a wide range of other materials. Additionally, they also receive 24/7 access to the SJCPLS eLibrary, to check out e-books, read The New York Times digital edition, stream movies and music, or conduct research for work or school projects.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group