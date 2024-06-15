St. Johns County Fire Rescue lieutenant, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Shawn Yarbrough and his wife Andrea Yarbrough are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday.

Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies found the couple dead inside their home in the Entrada Subdivision.

Autopsies done on Friday revealed Andrea died from a homicide and Shawn a suicide. Being shot was the cause of death for both, according to the news release.

SJSO said this seems to be an isolated incident.

Action News Jax has reached out to St. Johns County Fire Rescue for comment and requested more information from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

