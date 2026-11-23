ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is conducting a parking fundraiser associated with Nights of Lights.

People who park in designated lots will contribute to SJCFR Cadet Post 343, a nonprofit that works with youth interested in a career as a first responder.

Here are the designated lots:

Tues., Nov. 24, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Herbie Wiles Insurance, 400 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Tues., Nov. 24, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Ameris Bank, 790 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Wed., Nov. 25, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., - Ameris Bank, 790 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Wed., Nov. 25, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Upchurch, Bailey and Upchurch, 780 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Sat., Nov. 28, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Herbie Wiles Insurance, 400 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Sat., Nov. 28, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Upchurch, Bailey and Upchurch, 780 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Fri., Dec. 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Herbie Wiles Insurance, 400 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Sat., Dec. 5, 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. - Herbie Wiles Insurance, 400 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Fri., Dec. 11, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Upchurch, Bailey and Upchurch, 780 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Sat., Dec. 12, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Ameris Bank, 790 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Mon., Dec. 14, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Upchurch, Bailey and Upchurch, 780 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Tues., Dec. 29, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Ameris Bank, 790 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Tues., Dec. 29, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Upchurch, Bailey and Upchurch, 780 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Come enjoy the holiday magic, park with us, and help support our incredible cadets—every spot makes a difference!

Bring your crew, spread the word, and let’s make this season shine.

#NightsOfLights #SaintAugustine #StAugustineFL #SJCFR #CadetPost343 #ParkingFundraiser #ParkWithPurpose #SupportOurCadets #CommunitySupport #HolidaySeason #HolidayLights #YouthLeadership #FutureLeaders #GiveBack #MakeEverySpotCount

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