St. Johns County firefighter hurt in house fire Friday morning

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County Fire Rescue firefighter was hurt while responding to a house fire on Saint Johns Golf Drive Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., SJCFR responded to calls about a house fire. When units arrived, they found heavy fire showing from the garage area of the two-story home.

Crews quickly searched the house and confirmed no one was inside.

One crew member was minorly injured from part of the ceiling falling on him. He has already been released from the hospital.

According to SJCFR, a golf cart charging inside the garage caused the fire.

