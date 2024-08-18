St. Johns County hosting homeowner outreach meetings for residents seeking home elevation grants

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County, in collaboration with the City of St. Augustine and Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES), is offering three homeowner outreach meetings for residents interested in applying for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) 2024 Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) funding. The meetings are open to all St. Johns County residents, including those living in the City of St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The meetings will include a brief presentation, followed by a Q&A session and opportunities for one-on-one discussions with the consultant.

Homeowner Outreach Meeting No. 1

When: Monday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. Where: St. Augustine City Hall, Alcazar Room (75 King St., St. Augustine)

Homeowner Outreach Meeting No. 2

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 3 p.m. Where: St. Johns County Wind Mitigation Building (3111 Agricultural Center Drive, St. Augustine)

Homeowner Outreach Meeting No. 3

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m. Where: St. Johns County Southeast Library Branch (6670 U.S. 1 S., St. Augustine)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The FMA program is a nationally competitive annual FEMA grant initiative. Federal funding is allocated each year, with priority given to structures classified as Severe Repetitive Loss and Repetitive Loss.

Residents interested in elevating their homes to mitigate flood risks are encouraged to attend any of these meetings to learn more about the grant application process.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.