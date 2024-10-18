Local

St. Johns county receives over $11 million in funding ot enhance public safety, community services

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
(St. Johns County)

St. Johns County logo

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County was recently awarded $7.1 million for additional firefighters and $4 million for the construction of the new Hastings Library and Community Center.

The $7.1 million from the FEMA Staffing for Adequate Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants Program will mean 21 additional firefighters can be hired. It will cover the total cost of salary and benefits for three years.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue was also awarded the Technical Assistance Grant from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration for $50,489. This grant will be used to purchase a natural gas pipeline fire training simulator.

Florida Commerce awarded the county a $4 million grant to support the construction of the Hastings Library and Community Center.

“This is a great example of how County staff are working to identify innovative ways to fund our critical infrastructure projects,” St. Johns County Chair Sarah Arnold said in a news release. “The Hastings Library and Community Center will provide essential services to the Hastings area, fostering education, health, and community engagement.”

