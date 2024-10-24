Local

St. Johns County School District controlled open enrollment begins Nov. 1

St. Johns County School District Join the School Board Workshop virtually on Tues., Sept. 26. (St. Johns County School District)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The first application window for St. Johns County School District’s Controlled Open Enrollment will open on Nov. 1 and run through Nov. 22. Click here to register.

