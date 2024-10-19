St. Johns County School District extends first quarter due to back-to-back hurricanes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District (SJCSD) has announced an extension of the first quarter following the loss of five instructional days due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. To compensate for the missed time, the district will add three days to the first quarter.

The new end-of-quarter date is now set for Thursday, October 17. As a result, the release of report cards has been postponed and will now occur on Wednesday, October 23.

This adjustment ensures that students receive the necessary instructional time while providing teachers the opportunity to complete assessments and grading.

