St. Johns County School District Superintendent set to retire in 2025

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson is going to retire next year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He announced the decision during a School Board Workshop on Thursday.

According to a news release, the workshop was held to begin the process of succession planning.

Forson’s last day will be June 30, 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.