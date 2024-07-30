St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 7-year-old autistic girl

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 7-year-old Adalyn Laymon has been located and transported to an area hospital. Due to respect for her family, no further updates will be provided by the SJSO.

UPDATE: Adalyn was located and transported to an area hospital. Out of respect for her family, no further updates will be provided. https://t.co/PD8Dn4pEwj pic.twitter.com/oZN61R7Gby — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) July 30, 2024

Original: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) is actively investigating the disappearance of 7-year-old Adalyn Laymon.

Adalyn, who is autistic and non-verbal but responds to her name, was last seen on Cody Street. She was wearing a Lilo and Stitch nightgown at the time of her disappearance.

SJSO deputies are searching for Adalyn and urging the public to help locate her. If you have any information or have seen Adalyn, please get in touch with the SJSO at (904) 824-8304 or call 911 immediately. Additionally, residents are requested to check their cameras for any possible sightings that may help in the search efforts.

