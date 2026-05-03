St. Johns County unveils InvestSJC.com to attract investment and support local companies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officially launched its new economic development website, InvestSJC.com, on April 29.

County officials say the modern, business-focused digital platform aims to attract investment, support local companies and showcase the county’s position as one of Florida’s fastest-growing economies.

The site highlights St. Johns County’s strategic advantages, workforce strength and quality of life, including:

A strategic location along the I-95 corridor with access to ports, rail and global markets.

Nearly half of the county’s residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, contributing to a highly educated workforce.

Diverse and growing industries, from aerospace and manufacturing to life sciences and tourism.

An exceptional quality of life, consistently ranked among the best places to live in Florida.

County officials intend InvestSJC.com to serve as a comprehensive digital hub for site selectors, entrepreneurs and expanding businesses.

The site offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience with tools and insights for businesses, including:

Site selection resources with data, demographics and available properties.

Target industry insights across aviation, advanced manufacturing and health sciences.

Workforce and talent pipeline information supported by top-ranked schools and training programs.

Business incentives and support programs designed to drive job creation and investment.

Christine Valliere, St. Johns County Economic Development Director, emphasized the website’s strategic role in reflecting the county’s growth. “Our new website reflects the momentum we’re seeing across St. Johns County,” Valliere said. “It tells our story in a way that is clear, data-driven and aligned with where we are headed as a community.”

The launch of InvestSJC.com was led by the St. Johns County Economic Development Department.

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