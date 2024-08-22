St. Johns County voters to decide fate of sales tax extension, property tax increase for schools this November

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners has green-lit two referenda that will appear on the November ballot. Both aim to increase money for schools in one of the state’s top-performing school districts.

The proposals sped through the process this week.

It was just Tuesday, as local voters were headed to the polls to cast their votes in the Primary when the St. Johns County School Board voted to send both of the measures to the county commission for approval.

Thursday’s emergency meeting sealed the deal, with commissioners voting 4-1 to put the questions on the ballot in November.

The first proposal, if approved by a majority of local voters, would extend a half penny sales tax approved by voters back in 2015 for an additional ten years.

That money would be spent on capital projects like new school construction, maintenance, and security improvements.

It’s expected to generate $25 million-a-year until sunsetting at the end of 2035.

The second ballot measure would increase property taxes by one mill to help generate revenue for school operating costs like teacher salaries and educational programs including arts, music, and athletics.

That increase would equate to about $450 more a year in property taxes for a homeowner with a property value of $450,000.

It’s expected to generate $58 million a year, starting on July 1st of next year and sunsetting on June 30, 2029.

St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean (District 5) told Action News Jax he decided to approve the measure Thursday because Friday is the deadline for ballot placement.

Additionally, he argued with the county’s rapid growth and less competitive teacher pay, the measures could be a great help to local schools and students.

“The children need it. They’re the ones we’re concerned about. Making sure they get a good education and they have adequate schoolrooms, classrooms and also that our teachers are paid a reasonable salary,” said Dean.

Action News Jax asked the school board why it decided to wait until the last week before the ballot placement deadline to push the ballot measures to the county commission.

We’ll update this story once we’ve received a response.

