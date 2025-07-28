City of St. Augustine upgrades online parking site to improve downtown experience

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is upgrading its online parking website, initially launched in 2023, to enhance the parking experience for visitors and residents in the historic downtown area.

The parking finder website offers real-time updates on parking conditions, including street spaces and parking lot availability, as well as live availability in the Historic Downtown Parking Facility.

“The Parking Finder website has been in place for a few years now, and we want to be sure our residents and visitors know where to find this information,” Mobility Manager Xavier Pellicer commented.

The web-based technology allows City staff to update parking information at any time, including road closures, changes due to events, and warnings of increased congestion.

Pellicer emphasized the importance of these resources, especially after the frustrations experienced during last year’s Nights of Lights event.

It was also noted that the goal is to reduce confusion and frustration while ensuring safe and legal parking for everyone visiting St. Augustine.

