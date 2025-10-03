St. Johns County supports Volusia Woods project to expand affordable housing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing by supporting the Volusia Woods development, which will introduce 36 new homes to the community.

The County has invested $1,213,949 in infrastructure for Volusia Woods, with funding sources including $949,280.35 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $264,669 from the Affordable Housing Grant Program.

“We are proud of the progress at Volusia Woods, where 20 of the 36 planned homes are now complete,” said Malinda Everson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Augustine/St. Johns County.

“This development represents more than just housing; it is about stability, dignity, and opportunity for families in our community. Each home is a step toward addressing the critical need for affordable housing in St. Johns County, and we are grateful to our partners, volunteers, and supporters who are helping us make this vision a reality.”

Volusia Woods, located off North Volusia Street in St. Augustine, is Habitat for Humanity of St. Augustine/St. Johns County’s fourth neighborhood and a key part of its strategic plan to scale construction to 30 homes per year by 2028–29.

The June 2 dedication of three homes in the community marked a significant milestone for the project and for the county’s ongoing efforts to address affordable housing needs.

