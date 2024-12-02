St. Johns deputies, firefighters responding to deadly ‘industrial accident’ in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a “fatal industrial accident” in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue is also on the scene of the incident and said a man was dead when they arrived.

This is happening on Industrial Drive, which is off County Road 208 near Interstate 95 and State Road 16.

SJCFR said the call came in at 10:40 a.m. The business is a traffic materials supplier that makes bags of traffic tape, which is the material used to paint lines on the road, SJCFR said.

SJSO said this is an active investigation. Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information.

We will have the latest updates starting on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

