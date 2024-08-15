St. Johns Sheriff’s Office said one arrested, believed to be connected to Beachwalk burglaries

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with burglaries at a Beachwalk neighborhood.

In June, deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries at the Elysian Apartment and Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment complexes. Residents had called to report jewelry, credit and debit cards, personal identification information, and firearms stolen from their unlocked vehicles.

A group of young people were seen pulling on door handles of vehicles in the parking lot. A deputy patrolling the area saw the same individuals running from the scene. That same group was then caught on security cameras walking through the hallway of the same apartment complex.

“Through investigative efforts, detectives learned the stolen credit cards were used to purchase items shipped to different addresses, including the juvenile’s home,” SJSO said.

Social media accounts also showed the same person posing with firearms in photos.

Action News Jax first reported on this story when authorities executed a search warrant on Aug. 1 at a home in the Beachwalk subdivision off County Road 210.

The sheriff’s office said detectives located several items in the suspect’s bedroom reported missing during the search warrant.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possession of personal identification informaiton, petit theft, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling, and resisting without violence.

This is an active investigation and further charges are expected. If you believe you are a victim and have not reported to SJSO, please contact us at (904) 824-8304.

The sheriff’s office asks residents to please lock your vehicles when unattended.

