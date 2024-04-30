Local

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for remaining suspect in $20,000 AT&T store robbery

One suspect in the robbery of an AT&T store is still outstanding and his identity is unknown.

Active investigation One suspect in the robbery of an AT&T store is still outstanding and his identity is unknown. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On April 27, two suspects were caught on security camera robbing an AT&T store in the Cobblestone Plaza (CBL Drive).

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects forced an employee to open a safe at the back of the store and made off with approximately $20,000 worth of iPhones, Apple Watches, and tablets.

One of the suspects, Douglass Ivy, was identified and taken into custody in Jacksonville. The second suspect has not been identified yet and is still outstanding.

The sheriff’s office believes they are involved in an organized group committing similar robberies from Brunswick, Georgia to Orlando.

If you have any information regarding this incident, other crimes, or the identity of the second suspect please contact SJSO at crimetips@sjso.org or you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or download the smartphone app, P3TIPS.

Below is the security camera footage posted by SJSO.

