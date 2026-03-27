Stand Up & Stride Domestic Violence Awareness Walk Saturday will celebrate survivors

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s a time to celebrate the resiliency of survivors. Jacksonville’s Hubbard House is hosting its 17th Stand Up & Stride Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Saturday morning.

The walk, presented by Bank of America, will gather at 8:00 am at the site of the old Duval County Courthouse.

Last year’s walk saw a record-breaking attendance of around 1,700 people - a powerful messages to survivors that they are not alone.

This year, walk attendees will have the opportunity to wear a badge of honor, as the walk t-shirt features the statement “I am a Hubbard House Hero”.

Hubbard House has served Jacksonville survivors for nearly 50 years.

The Walk raises awareness of domestic violence and Hubbard House’s life-saving, lifechanging shelter and services, celebrates the strength of survivors.

In addition to the walk, the event features prizes for kids.

As the certified domestic violence center serving Duval and Baker counties, Hubbard House provides free, confidential support for survivors of domestic violence and their families. Services include emergency shelter, housing support, children’s services, counseling, and more.

Hubbard House’s 24/7 Hotline is 904-354-3114.

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