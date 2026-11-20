ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The state dropped all charges against three St. Johns County elected officials accused in a voter guide fraud case.

Action News Jax told you in July when Commissioner Christian Whitehurst, former Commissioner Sarah Arnold and St. Augustine Beach City Commissioner Dylan Rumrell were indicted.

They were accused of putting together fake voter guides and mailing them, in an effort to deceive Republican voters ahead of the 2024 primary election.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you last month when the charges had to be refiled because of a procedural error. But then, their legal team argued in court documents that the statute of limitations on the charges had expired.

On Thursday, a judge agreed and ruled to dismiss the charges.

A spokesperson for their legal team sent a statement that said, “These charges have been dismissed for the second time. This investigation was a disappointing waste of taxpayer resources and we are glad to be able to move forward.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.